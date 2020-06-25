I am writing to urge candidates up for election to remove the yard signs still in public right of ways.
Campaign volunteers who put them out should keep a database of locations so that picking them up after the election is easy.
It is more than a week since the primary and I still see many signs still out. Mowing the right of way is made more difficult with these signs in the way.
As a courtesy to the residents you need for votes, please organize a cleanup. The benefit is the thanks of residents and yard signs you don't have to buy in November.
Marilyn Pfisterer
Aiken