I, without hesitation, recommend Bob Byrne to the residents of District 9 in the upcoming School Board Election on Dec. 10.
I have known Bob Byrne since moving to Aiken, and can vouch for his integrity, honesty and compassion. He is a man of principle, and will serve Aiken County on the school board with the dedication needed to heal wounds and keep the Aiken County schools on track. His education – a B.A. in economics and accounting, an M.A. in managerial economics, and a Master of Divinity, along with his experience with Reliance Electric as a financial analyst and operations controller, then 16 years as an ordained minister and pastor – all make Bob imminently qualified for a position on the school board.
He is active in the community, tutoring elementary students as a volunteer with the Rotary Readers; he is a guardian ad litem for the Aiken County; he is a volunteer with the First Tee of Aiken; he understands what public service means and entails. Please consider your vote on Dec. 10 and cast it for Bob Byrne to represent the residents of District 9 on the Aiken school board.
Jerry Hughson
Aiken