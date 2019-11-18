Aiken is at a crossroads with regards to the direction of the school board. Now is the time for new leadership. That is why I am supporting Bob Byrne for District 9 of the Aiken County School Board.
Bob is highly qualified leader. For nearly 20 years he was a comptroller for Reliance Electric. He felt a calling and joined the ministry in 1995 as an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He came to Aiken in 1997 as the pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Bob has been a part of the fabric of Aiken for over 20 years. He has served on numerous boards, some has chairman. He volunteers his time to wide variety of groups throughout Aiken County.
Bob is a man of great leadership qualities, integrity and honesty. Having worked with Bob I have come to realize and appreciate these qualities.
Support Bob Byrne for the Aiken County School Board District 9.
Steve Behnke
Aiken