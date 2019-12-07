As a lifelong educator and former teacher in the Aiken County Public Schools, I am following the upcoming school board elections with great interest. My concerns for the future of our schools are those shared by all of the residents of Aiken county: we want the very best instructional programs, teachers, and facilities for our children.
But caring about and providing for our children does not stop at the door of the building. We must ensure that those we elect to adopt and implement policies affecting our children, teachers and administrators have our confidence and support.
We are fortunate to have a number of passionate and qualified candidates who are willing to serve in the difficult and often contentious position of school board member. In District 9, voters have the opportunity to elect someone who will be an outstanding advocate for the children of his district.
Having known Robert Byrne as my minister and as a fellow Aiken County volunteer guardian ad litem, I know him to be an intelligent and caring person who will represent District 9 with integrity, reason and fairness. One has only to read his posts on social media to realize how much energy and thought he has already given to what it will take to be an effective and responsible member of the school board. He has a master's degree in managerial economics, and his experience as an operations controller and financial analyst will be invaluable in overseeing the business aspects of the School Board's duties.
Whether you have a child in school or not, your investment in the local schools is paramount to the betterment of our community. Please vote on Dec. 10 for a qualified candidate in your district, and in District 9, that candidate is Robert Byrne.
Lily McCullough Baumil
Aiken