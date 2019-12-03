I’m not familiar with the suitability of three of the four candidates vying for election to the open seat representing District 9 on the Aiken County School Board on Dec. 10 but I can enthusiastically express my support for Bob Byrne, the fourth candidate.
I have known Bob Byrne since 2004 when he became senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church here in Aiken. I worked closely with him as I served initially as the congregation’s president and subsequently in other church leadership roles until his retirement in 2015. A latecomer to the ministry in 1995, he had previously served as a comptroller for a major electronic firm for nearly 20 years. His two-career experience has left him eminently and uniquely qualified to serve on the Aiken County School Board.
First and foremost, he is a person of sterling character, a listener, incisive, articulate, energetic and an excellent communicator. His prior management and financial background serves him well in handling financial issues, prioritizing multiple issues, dealing with group dynamics, and team building. He is a closure-seeker and won’t waste time solving non-problems.
Considering the recent disarray that impacted our present Aiken County School Board and brought about the need for this special election to fill the seats of three excellent members who resigned, if elected, the residents of District 9 and the rest of Aiken County will be well-served by Bob Byrne. His pastoral ministry demeanor may also prove to provide the much-needed gift of healing to fellow Board members.
In Bob Byrne you’ll have a straight-forward, pretense-free board member to help bring back this conflicted board to a positive element of our elected county leadership. Our remarkable community deserves nothing less than an acrimony-free school board providing support for the school superintendent, other school administrators, teachers, support staff and students in a safe environment, financially secure and proper facilities for quality education. If elected to the District 9 seat, Bob Byrne can be an effective force in achieving these goals.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken