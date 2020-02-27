Bob Brookshire’s call for Republicans to vote in the Democratic primary paints the clear picture of how the scourge of hypocrisy permeates Trump’s base of “Christian” support. To invoke divine guidance from God to screw with your political opponent's process to choose their nominee would be laughable if it were not so pathetically absurd.
In all the teaching I was exposed to as I grew up in an evangelical church, I do not recall a single one of Christ’s proverbs promoting paybacks, getting even, or wishing a bad outcome upon your fellow citizen (or even your enemy).
Maybe the god you are idolizing is one that would like to be king and murder someone on 5th Avenue just for fun and to show he would not lose any devotees. Now that is a role model.
Where are the spiritual leaders of your Christian faith? I was always taught the label Christian stood for being Christ Like.
Ben Cox
Aiken