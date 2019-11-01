Please add Nov. 5 to your busy calendars if you live in the City of Aiken. It is voting day for Aiken City Council. I plan to vote in District 3 for Kay Biermann Brohl. I met Kay when our sons were in school together 30 years ago and can attest to her high level of energy and industry. We both found that we had a strong commitment to community service.
Kay served on the city’s Planning Commission and on the Strategic Planning Committee, learning the infrastructure and design of small cities. Those suited her engineering-type mind which was further honed by her years on the State Ethics Board.
She chaired Aiken Regional Medical Centers Board of Directors, adding to that complex knowledge set which is not part of a city’s responsibilities, but it is certainly at the forefront of every citizen’s attention. She has dealt with the issues my age group are facing: aging of family members and the support we need in our community to be able to age in place. At the same time, she is serious about attracting a younger demographic to balance the city.
She is a connector, building teams easily and leveling all playing fields. Her belief in civility and fair play is refreshing in today’s atmosphere. I am confident that she will protect our resources, monitor our money, and invest in the best decisions for the city’s future.
Vote on Nov. 5.
Karen Papouchado
Aiken