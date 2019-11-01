Many of you supported Kay Brohl in the primary and for that I like to thank you. For those who didn’t support her or didn’t vote, I would like to urge you to vote for her in the upcoming election. Prior to this election I never supported a candidate for City Council, but wholeheartedly support Kay Brohl, for the City Council District 3.
In my 25 plus years with the City of Aiken I had a tremendous opportunity to serve over 20 council members. During that time, I had the first-hand opportunity of working with Kay in several different roles. We served together on the Board of Governors for Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the Family and Marriage Coalition (currently chairwomen) plus I observed her on numerous state and local boards, commissions and committees. This includes being the chairwomen for the state-appointed ethics commission and the City Planning Commission.
She is a caring person with excellent integrity and has the tremendous ability to work with others to get thing accomplished. She has worked on city strategic planning both short and long-term and her long standing knowledge will help move our community forward in a positive, meaningful manner.
Although she volunteers her time with several community organizations, she always has time for her church, family and others. I have seen her balance all this while taking time to listen to all citizens’, day or night, when they have problems. As a council member she will understand the importance of staying in touch with those in the Aiken community will call people back and then take action on their concerns. I highly endorse Kay Brohl for city council.
Roger Le Duc
Aiken