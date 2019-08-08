I highly recommend that you vote for Kay Biermann-Brohl in the upcoming election for Aiken City Council District 3. Kay has served the citizens of Aiken both officially and behind the scenes for many years. Her service to the public includes an appointment to the City Planning Commission and the S.C. State Ethics Commission.
In my experience, Kay is driven by her love for God, her family and her country, in that order. She has served as chair of the Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken Inc. for several years and has demonstrated a willingness to put others first. She has served as a mentor to young people in the community, using her time and energy to encourage others in the way they should go.
Kay is a seasoned veteran in serving the people in this community and she would be an ideal addition to the Aiken City Council. Please vote for Kay on Aug. 13.
Roger Rollins
Aiken