Two years ago during the summer months, I spent Sunday after Sunday walking neighborhoods and speaking with folks in District 6. I extolled the virtues of my husband and persuaded people to vote for him for City Council. I spoke about his common sense, diligent work on committees and boards and his vision for the city.
I can’t believe I’m doing it all over again and for many of the same reasons. I am again walking and talking, but now it’s for Kay Biermann-Brohl. She is absolutely the best candidate to serve on City Council from District 3. Hands down. In truth, we all need her talents, knowledge, wisdom and vision to guide our city into the future.
She has lived in Aiken for 30 plus years. She knows Aiken. She has cultivated friendships and connections. She has sat on more boards and more committees (not just as a member but also as president and chair) with diverse programs than I can count (or bore you with listing them). She has been involved with city planning, overseeing budgets of businesses and corporations, monitoring ethics in the state of South Carolina and even compassionately guiding young people with difficult decisions.
I have sat with her on several boards and heard her ask difficult questions. She will eagerly do her own research, looking for answers and alternatives in order to find a working solution. She is a peacemaker (unusual in today’s world) and believes that our city can honor its history while growing sensibly.
Vote for Kay on Aug. 13. There is no other candidate so uniquely suited to sitting on City Council and making a difference.
Dr. Holly Woltz
Aiken