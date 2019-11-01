This Tuesday is going to be a fantastic day for the City of Aiken. On that day every citizenm who is registered to vote will have the opportunity to help elect one of the finest people to our City Council.
Kay Biermann Brohl has shown herself to be the epitome of a great leader. For over 30 years I have watched her answer the call whenever leadership was needed. She has served on several boards and was chosen to serve on the State Ethics Committee. That appointment in itself demonstrates the trust and honesty of her character.
At a time when Aiken is moving forward to welcome the future; we need a council made up of people who understand the importance of honesty and transparency. We trust our council to make decisions that are fair to everyone, that demonstrate the importance of maintaining a sound budget and encouraging the growth of small business as well as large.
Kay Biermann Brohl fits this need completely. I have watched her in a leadership role as well as a servant to the people. Webster's New World dictionary describes servant as " a person employed by a government, a person devoted to another or a cause." My wish, as a citizen of Aiken, is to have someone in leadership who fits that definition. My support on Nov. 5 will be for Kay Biermann Brohl. I hope yours will be as well.
Craig Rich
Aiken