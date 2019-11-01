I support Kay Biermann Brohl for Aiken City Council and appeal to the residents in District 3 to vote for her on Nov. 5.
I have known Kay for two decades, both professionally and personally. We sat together on the Aiken City Planning Commission for eight years. As the chairman of the commission, I came to lean heavily on her for her ability to research and interpret cases that came before us. She listened well and asked pertinent questions.
She was appointed by our governor to serve as a S.C. State Ethics Commissioner. Her education, involvement in the community, leadership skills and own high ethical standards made her a logical appointee.
She serves on the board of governors for Aiken Regional Medical Centers and was its chair in 2008 and 2009. She enjoys young people and has mentored Aiken High School women in the GEM (Guide-Encourage-Mentor) program and served on the Board of Trustees for Aiken Preparatory School.
We have major projects and are facing many decisions in Aiken while maintaining our history and Southern hospitality, uniqueness. Kay’s commitment to Aiken is very apparent in her 30 years of living here. She hasn’t waited until the last few months to roll up her sleeves or raise her hand to volunteer. She is known to many citizens of District 3 (and throughout Aiken) and will be their strong advocate.
Ed Woltz
Aiken