Kay Biermann Brohl is absolutely the best candidate to serve on City Council from District 3. She handily won the primary on Aug. 13 against John Klecker, and now needs your vote again on Nov. 5. We all need her talents, knowledge, wisdom and vision to guide our city into the future.
She has lived in Aiken for 30 plus years, and she knows Aiken. She has cultivated friendships and connections. She has sat on more boards and more committees (not just as a member but also as president and chair) than I can count (Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Community Medical Board, City of Aiken Planning Commission, Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken are a few). She has been involved with city planning, overseeing budgets of businesses and corporations, monitoring ethics in the state of S.C. and even compassionately guiding young people with difficult decisions. She’s been a very busy person.
I have served with her on several boards. She always comes prepared, carefully doing research, looking for answers and alternatives and quick to ask the hard questions to find solutions. She is a peacemaker (unusual in today’s world of disparate viewpoints and short tempers) and believes that our city can honor its history while growing sensibly.
Vote for Kay on Nov. 5. There is no other candidate so uniquely qualified, who has worked for us in many different ways and causes over the years than Kay.
Dr. Holly Woltz
Aiken