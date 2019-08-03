I write to offer my support for Kay Biermann-Brohl in the race for Aiken City Council District 3.
I have known Kay for over 20 years and have admired her dedicated service to the city and state during that time. She very ably served on a variety of city committees, including an appointment to the city Planning Commission, and ultimately served nearly a decade as a S.C. State Ethics Commissioner.
She is an intense study, and has a wise and reasonable perspective. Among her most immediately demonstrated traits is her passion for listening. She eagerly asks questions, and more importantly, she actually is interested in the answers. She very much seeks her own truths, pursues her own path, trusts her own intellect and makes her own decisions. A process that can seem forgotten in our quick click culture.
From my experience, both with Kay as an individual and with the Council itself, Kay is the right person at the right time.
I strongly support our current council, mayor and manager. However, this is a critical seat and critical time as they look to the future. It requires someone with the deep knowledge of Aiken, with the understanding of our history and our values, and with perspective on our strengths and our weaknesses. So please join me with your vote on Aug. 13. I believe there is no better candidate with the necessary experience, the judgement and the genuine balance to benefit the City of Aiken than Kay Biermann Brohl.
Philip Merry
Aiken