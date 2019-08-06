When I saw the Aiken Standard article that Kay Biermann-Brohl put her name in the hat for City Council District 3, I was not surprised. I know Kay as a woman of conviction, having a vast knowledge on many topics, self-seeking, a strong leader (in a quiet manner) plus a person who pays attention to the details and carries them out. She is one who listens first, asks questions and states clearly what needs to be said and discussed.
I want a candidate who has a vested interest in our city, is a problem solver, is committed to finding the best solutions for our future and does not shy away from adversity. That’s Kay Biermann-Brohl in a nutshell.
I have been fortunate to see all of these characteristics at work while being involved with GEM (Guide, Educate & Motivate) to assist senior girls at Aiken High School. She mentored with energy and compassion, qualities that I value. She cares deeply about whatever she is involved in and is able to be a steady force in a group setting. I have never seen her ego take front stage – only her inquisitiveness and perseverance shine through.
Do I think she can make a positive inpact on City Council? Absolutely. Does she have what it takes to lead us into the future? Yes. Will she listen to all opinions and decide on what is best for Aiken? You bet she will.
I am asking you to vote for Kay on Aug. 13.
Jeryl Wesner
Aiken