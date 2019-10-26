I just want to encourage my neighbors in District 3 to vote for Kay Biermann Brohl for many reasons, one in particular is she has lived in Aiken for over 30 years and has seen our town progress over those years.
Kay has been very active in this community, involving herself in many organizations including the Aiken Regional Medical Centers Board of Governors for 15 years, Community Medical Clinic for four years, G.E.M. program for seven years, FAMCO board for 12 years and chairperson from 2015 to present.
She was a planning commissioner for the city for seven years, a member of the Hitchcock Healthcare Board of Directors for five years and chair for two years and a member of the Board of Trustees for Aiken Prep for six years.
She has involved herself with the cancer society, the overlay district for the city, the Women’s Heart Board, the City’s Strategic Planning Committee, and the hospital's cardiac task force.
Most importantly to me is Kay was a State of South Carolina Ethics Commissioner for seven years, so to me Kay is extremely qualified to be representing my district. I am OK with Kay and feel very comfortable with her ethics and understanding of our beautiful town of Aiken.
Sam Erb
Aiken