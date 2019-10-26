In less than two weeks the voters of the City of Aiken District 3 will be voting for a new council member to represent them. I believe that Kay Biermann Brohl is the ideal candidate to represent Aiken for the next four years.
I have known Kay for almost 30 years. Kay's background on various boards shows a person committed to the task at hand. Whether it was her service on the South Carolina Ethics Commission or the Aiken County Hospital Board, Kay excelled in doing the right thing. She unselfishly gave whatever time was required to get the job done. Kay is honest, ethical, smart, hard-working, dedicated and absolutely perfect for a seat on the City Council of Aiken.
Kay will respectfully and eagerly listen to citizen's concerns and will thoughtfully represent all of Aiken. For those city residents in District 3 please do not miss an opportunity to elect a dedicated public servant, Kay Biermann Brohl, to this vacant seat. Your vote for Kay on Nov. 5 is critical in ensuring that Kay's thoughtful intellect and vote is represented on City Council.
Greg Ryberg
Aiken