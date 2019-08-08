It is my unequivocal pleasure to recommend Kay Biermann Brohl for the council vacancy in Aiken City District 3. Those who know Kay realize that she absolutely loves Aiken. This is convincingly evidenced in her years of effective involvement in multiple volunteer positions and boards.
I have known Kay for over 28 years. Kay's volunteering was never about herself. She was always a proponent of doing the right thing. Kay is ethical, smart, hard working, dedicated and absolutely perfect for this position. Kay will listen to citizens' concerns and will thoughtfully represent all of Aiken.
Please do not miss your opportunity to be a Kay Biermann Brohl supporter for Aiken City Council and vote for this dedicated public servant next Tuesday, Aug. 13.
W. Greg Ryberg
Aiken