I have never supported a candidate for City Council before, but would like to wholeheartedly support Kay Brohl, for the City Council District 3. In my 25 years with the City of Aiken I had the tremendous opportunity to serve over 20 council members. During that time, I had the first-hand opportunity of working with Kay on the Board of Governors for Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the Family and Marriage Coalition (current chairwomen) plus I observed her on numerous other boards, commissions and committees. This includes being the chairwomen for the state-appointed Ethics Commission and the city Planning Commission.
She is a caring person of excellent integrity and has the tremendous ability to work with others to get thing completed. She has worked on strategic planning both short and long-term for the city and her long-standing knowledge will help move our community forward in a positive meaningful manner.
Although she volunteers her time with several community organizations, she always has time for her church, family and others. I have seen her balance all this while taking time to listen to all citizens’ day or night when they have a problem. As a council member she will understand the importance of staying in touch with those in the Aiken community will call people back and then take action on their concerns.
I highly endorse Kay Brohl for city council.
Roger Le Duc
Aiken