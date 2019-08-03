It has been our privilege to know Kay Brohl and her family for over 25 years. She has represented Aiken on numerous commissions, boards and committees with unwavering commitment and dedication to our community. Although we live in a time of distrust and questionable motives in the political arena, it is still good to know someone of good character and excellent integrity, like Kay Brohl, who is willing to run as a candidate for the position of Aiken City Council
For those who may not know, she was appointed State of South Carolina Ethics Commissioner for seven years and served as chairwoman of the commission for several of those years.
Before her appointment to the Ethics Commission, she served for seven years on the City of Aiken Planning Commission, the Aiken City/County Planning Commission Overlay District Committee and, in 1993, the City of Aiken Strategic Planning Committee.
These are just a few of the many ways Kay has demonstrated her heart for service.
Lee and I both have been blessed to work closely with Kay observing her thoughtful and caring way of working with others. Please join us in voting for our good friend, Kay Brohl.
Fred and Lee Cavanaugh
Aiken