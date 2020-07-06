Brett Favre is an embarrassment to Pat Tillman’s family, but he is more of an embarrassment to himself and his family.
Favre compared Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling in disrespect to the flag and country to the heroic deeds of Tillman.
Pat Tillman quit football to serve his country after 9/11. Kaepernick started kneeling for the national anthem after he was bench by the 49ers coach for poor play. His coach said he was benched for "not just his lack of accuracy, anticipation, and touch, but also his field vision and decision making."
Suddenly, the "super star" who was interviewed by ESPN after each game was riding the bench and was no longer the darling of football. Only in the effort to gain attention did Kaepernick start to kneel for the national anthem.
Kaepernick is a fraud and Favre is an embarrassment.
Charles Cushman
Aiken