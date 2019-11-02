John Brecht is running to represent District 3 on the Aiken City Council. I have known John for about a dozen years. He is a decent, honest fellow. He loves kids and dogs (even cats). He really cares about our city, state and nation.
As a member of the Aiken City Council, John Brecht will ask the tough questions and cast his vote based on the facts and the merits of the case. He will listen to his constituents' views on matters which concern them.
John is in favor of sensible, suitable growth for our city. He will work to preserve Aiken as, "The South's Best Small Town." We need him on the council. Please vote for John Brecht for Aiken City Council on Nov. 5.
Anthony J. DiStefano
Aiken