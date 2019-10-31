The sign in our front yard is no fluke. People have asked. On Nov. 5, I will be voting for John Brecht for City Council District 3, and I encourage you to do the same. I put the sign in our yard with conviction and I crossed my party line to do it. I feel strongly enough about Aiken’s direction and development that I will be casting my vote based on the qualifications, character and experience of John Brecht and not voting my straight party ticket.
I have known John for six years and interact with him on a regular basis. We frequently discuss issues facing Aiken including housing, growth, infrastructure and development. In all of our discourse, he is rational, realistic and balanced in his assessment of Aiken’s opportunities and obstacles. Never once have I gotten a sense that he is involved in cronyism, special interest or in someone’s pocket.
When I have brought zoning issues to him, he never hints at any favoritism, but rather objectively reviews the factors and how they will impact Aiken in regards to the charge of the zoning commission. He applies regulations consistently and in full respect to how they have been written. His prudent respect for Aiken’s comprehensive and strategic plans are the oversight and guidance we need to protect the asset that is Aiken’s historic district.
I won’t be voting straight ticket. I will be voting straight up John Brecht.
Charlotte Wiedenman
Aiken