I’ve lived in Aiken and District 3 for nearly twenty years and have always appreciated how beautiful this city is. I believe that John Brecht is the best candidate to represent this district going forward since he is committed to protecting Aiken’s historic charm while balancing growth.
One of John’s top positions is to move Aiken from having partisan to non-partisan municipal elections. Aiken is one of only a few cities in the entire state that still elects its city leaders on a partisan ballot. He believes that non-partisan elections would encourage greater participation and stimulate new ideas. This makes a lot of sense to me since city council’s functions and responsibilities don’t depend on what letter is after a person’s name – public safety, public utilities and economic development are all non-partisan issues. City council members are working to make their districts and the community the best they can be.
I’m looking forward to seeing John Brecht as the newest member of the Aiken City Council. I hope that you will agree with me and vote for John on Nov. 5.
Pat Woody
Aiken