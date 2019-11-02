As a 34-year resident of Aiken, I’m very happy that John Brecht has stepped up to run for the District 3 seat. John has long proven himself to be committed to the welfare of Aiken and knows the city well. He currently serves on the Board of Zoning Appeals and has served as the chair of the Northwest Aiken Subcommittee of the Old Aiken Master Plan Steering Committee and was also on the Aiken Strategic Planning Committee. Additionally, he has served on several nonprofit boards including the Aiken County Red Cross and Helping Hands.
One of the issues that John is committed to addressing as a member of City Council is the reinvigoration and improvement of the commercial area on Richland Avenue between Valley Road and Morgan Street. As a long-time resident of the west side himself, he understands the concerns of the people in the nearby neighborhoods. He supports the effort to create an Overlay District, and the need to reduce crime in the adjacent areas. This much needed effort will make for a much more attractive, thriving gateway to downtown and will keep the west side neighborhoods the desirable places to live that they have always been.
I hope that everyone who lives in District 3 will take a close look at John Brecht and his positions and join me in voting for him on Nov. 5
Ann Willbrand
Aiken