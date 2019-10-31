I have known John Brecht, candidate for Aiken City Council District 3, for over 20 years. During that time, I have continued to be impressed by John’s knowledge of the issues before the community, City Council and municipal committees. He is always incredibly well informed about current events and, more importantly, he is engaged.
In more recent years, we often discussed the sadness of the partisanship we saw around us, which we agreed was unnecessary and counterproductive. Our neighborhood issues should not be framed in an ideological context. The health of our community depends on all of us communicating and discussing our different points of view with an open mind.
John is also highly committed to citizens understanding what is happening in government. He is focused on us all knowing and having a say in what council is doing.
John brings an honest to goodness commitment to his constituents and the right sensibility to this leadership role. I encourage you to join me in voting for john Brecht on Nov. 5.
Elke Haas
Aiken