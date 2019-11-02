Aiken City Council District 3 faces an election soon and two fine candidates stand out: John Brecht and Kay Brohl. I have worked in the community with both and I respect both of them.
I would like to see voters give special consideration to John Brecht. His background with SRS, the military and his work in Cub Scouting show his established leadership skills as well as his priorities that benefit Aiken. John has expressed a strong vision for the city, a vision that is based on many years of involvement with Aiken community organizations and government organizations.
As a member of the City Council, John will be accessible, resourceful, open-minded and responsible. Please vote for John Brecht for City Council District 3.
David Stinson
Aiken