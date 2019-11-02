A couple of weeks ago, a man and his wife knocked on our door to introduce himself as a candidate for Aiken City Council District 3. He asked for the votes of my wife and I, and he offered to explain his positions on several issues. I eventually asked for a brief resume which he readily supplied. After reading about his experience involving local government service, professional career, leadership roles in charitable and youth activities and last, but not least, his love of animals, all I could think of was, “wow.”
The man who knocked on our door to ask for our vote was John Brecht. Many of us who served at the Savannah River Site may remember John as a skilled videographer who produced many of the site’s videos before he retired. His work ranged from safety initiatives to charities and programmatic support.
In my discussions with John, it became very clear that he was dedicated to transparency in government and we lamented the fact that Aiken is one of only six municipalities out of a total of 271 in South Carolina that does not conduct nonpartisan municipal elections. Aiken has so much talent that we would be remiss if we did not encourage greater participation and stimulation of new ideas promoted by nonpartisan municipal elections.
I hope you will join me in voting for John Brecht on Nov. 5.
Clint Wolfe
Aiken