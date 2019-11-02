On Nov. 5 the citizens of the City of Aiken in District 3 have the opportunity to cast their vote for John Brecht for City Council. I write in support of John, an outstanding individual, husband, father and grandfather whom I have known for 30-plus years. Over these many years, our families have grown up together, friends and continually in touch.
Beyond raising a family, John is a contributor to the growth and prosperity of this community. He has devoted time as a local Den Leader and Cub Scout Pack Master in the Boy Scouts of America. He has served on the boards of directors of the Aiken County Chapter of the American Red Cross and Helping Hands. And he has provided his leadership and support more directly to the City of Aiken having served on the Aiken Strategic Planning Committee in the 1990s, the Old Aiken Master Plan Steering Committee in the 2000s and presently serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
John is a most skilled individual. He’s an artist, photographer, videographer, DIY builder and wood worker and consummate beekeeper who lives in downtown Aiken. He has and continues to contribute to the betterment of our fair city. He knows the district and its needs. Vote for my friend, John Brecht for City Council District 3 on Nov. 5.
Rev. Frank Cunningham
Aiken