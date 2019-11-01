For the voters of Aiken City Council District 3 there is an upcoming election on Nov. 5 between two outstanding candidates. I am writing in support of one of those candidates: John Brecht.
I have known John for many years and was introduced to him to him through the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a great aid in getting the local chapter (Henry Laurens) underway. It was through this endeavor that I know John to be a student and an appreciator of history.
Living only a couple of blocks from John's residence I watched as he raised a family and contribute to the wellbeing of the greater Aiken community. John is known in the surrounding areas as he walks his dogs and is always ready to stop and chat.
Being that John worked at the Savannah River Plant gives him insight into the sense of the site and its contributions to Aiken. I know him to be interested in science, which is always a plus.
Having lived in the City and participating on several community boards gives him a familiarity with how our fair city operates, the personalities involved and an insight that will greatly enhance our council.
With these qualities in mind I would urge the voters to choose John Brecht as District 3 representative.
John B. Heaton
Aiken