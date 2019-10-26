I enthusiastically support John Brecht for Aiken City Council as my representative in District 3.
John has lived in the same house in downtown Aiken for 34 years. He moved here from Maryland, where he served in a civilian position with the U.S. Naval Academy. John retired from SRS after 32 years working in corporate communications. I’ve known John since 1990 so would like to introduce him to voters who may not know him as well.
John loves Aiken. He served on the Aiken Strategic Planning Committee in the 1990s, the Old Aiken Master Plan Steering Committee in the 2000s and currently serves on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
John loves community. In his role at SRS, he produced countless videos for agencies of United Way of Aiken County and United Way of the CSRA. Outside work, he served on the board of directors at Helping Hands and Aiken County Red Cross.
John loves kids. He and Ann, his wife of 43 years, raised their three children in Aiken, all of whom graduated from Aiken High School. John was Den Leader and Cub Master for Aiken Pack 121 of Boy Scouts of America.
John loves dogs. To many kids in Aiken, he was just “that guy with Ajax,” the enormous Irish Wolfhound he walked through downtown Aiken for eight years. Today, he walks two Golden Retrievers.
John loves art, beauty and history. He studied art formally. He’s an accomplished painter, photographer, videographer, beekeeper and student of American history.
These are the human, caring qualities that I value in leaders who make decisions on municipal issues that affect our daily lives in Aiken. Please vote for John on Nov. 5.
Doug Rabold
Aiken