We are endorsing John Brecht for Aiken City Council District 3. We have known John for many years, both as a neighbor and as a friend and believe that he has all of the important traits to hold this position of Aiken City Councilman for District 3 where we live, and to do it well.
John has been interested in affairs of the City of Aiken for as long as we have known him so he is very knowledgeable about what we need in District 3 and how to achieve it. Some of John’s interests include promoting market rate housing downtown in order to attract young professionals and add strength to the community, another important issue is to support our public safety departments and provide competitive wages to officers, also letting Aiken citizen’s know how and why decisions are made by their city government.
He is patient and always ready to answer questions or to listen to suggestions. We believe him to be fair and to hold a high standard of integrity. We know that we can trust John Brecht to do a very good job in this position because he cares about our city and its people.
We wholeheartedly endorse John Brecht for the position of councilman for Aiken City Council District 3.
See you all on Nov. 5.
Garriet and Brigitte Smith
Aiken