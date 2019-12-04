One of the most important elected offices for which we will have the opportunity to vote is that of school board member. The operation of Aiken County Public Schools is big business and requires knowledgeable and capable leadership. Individuals who give their time and energy to this often-unappreciated position should be capable of understanding the complexities of managing a major school system with a budget of over $300 million and a staff that exceeds 3,200 and a student population of approximately 25,000.
Board members should be fair, compassionate, honest, flexible and sensitive to student, staff and public needs. They should also be willing to dedicate a significant amount of time to the position and possess common sense and good judgment. During my career as a public school administrator, I had the honor to work with many caring, competent and dedicated board members.
Dr. John Bradley has offered to serve as the school board member for District 8. He possesses all of the traits and characteristics mentioned above and have been a well-respected, influential and effective board member for 16 years, serving as chairman for 13 of those years. His longevity of service is a reflection of his commitment to the youth of our school district. His past record reflects his dedication to improving facilities, assuring fairness and equity in student and staff matters, and managing limited revenues to maintain quality instructional offerings.
Prior to serving as a board member, Dr. Bradley held several administrative positions with the Aiken County public schools, including director of special programs, area superintendent and associated superintendent for instructional services and special education. Dr. Bradley understands finances, instruction, facilities, human resources and the need for long/short range planning. As a psychologist and artist, he understands the need to offer a wide range of effective programs, including athletics and career education to meet student needs. He also knows the value of employing talented, well-rounded creative and motivated staff who have a good dose of common sense.
Dr. Bradley by all measures is the right person to serve in the leadership and policy-making efforts associated with educating our students and serving our community. He has a proven successful record of service. Without reservation I confidently recommend him for the District 8 school board seat.
Bill Gallman
Aiken