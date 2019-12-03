Dr. John Bradley is without question the most qualified candidate running for the District 8 school board seat. Our school system faces many challenges and is in dire need of experienced leadership.
Dr. Bradley worked for the Aiken County Public School District for 21 years. After retiring from the district, he was elected to the Aiken County School Board and served four terms, spanning 16 years. He led the board as chairman for 13 of those years.
At one of the recent meet the candidates gatherings, Dr. Bradley stated that the job is much more difficult on the inside than it appears to be as viewed from the outside. He is the only Aiken school district choice that voters can rely on to understand this and is uniquely qualified to accept the challenge.
We desperately need Dr. Bradley’s insights and experience and should accept his willingness to undertake the responsibility. Please vote for Dr. Bradley on Dec. 10.
Larry Jones
Aiken