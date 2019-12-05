Aiken County Public Schools are fortunate to have Dr. John Bradley as a candidate for the District 8 seat. He has served the Aiken community in many ways during his time here.
As director of special services, assistant superintendent for instruction and special services, Area 1 assistant superintendent and assistant superintendent for personnel for Aiken County Public Schools, he understands how the school system functions. As a member of the Aiken County School Board for 16 years, and chairman for 13, he has a history of promoting harmony and cooperation among board members. During those 16 years, he was involved in hiring three district superintendents and therefore knows how that hiring process works best.
Bradley cares about the students of Aiken County Schools. Please vote for him on Dec .10.
Susan Elder
Aiken