The Black Lives Matter movement may have mattered right up until they allowed chaos and anarchy into the movement.
Considering that Obama had total control of the House and Senate for the first two years of his presidency, how is it that all of a sudden Black people want social change when they held all the cards?
As bad as the killing of George Floyd was, the crimes committed in the last two months including death and destruction far outweigh that one loathsome act. This is especially true if you consider the private property and the businesses destroyed, as well as the people killed or injured in the protests.
Instead of killing each other and burning down the country with their protests, why isn't BLM putting coalitions together to present the injustices to politicians?
Screaming about it in the streets does nothing. Burning and destroying the people's property only means the people have to pay to rebuild what has been destroyed. This whole issue isn’t about any social change; it’s an excuse to kill democracy by people who have a hatred for our freedoms.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville