Spending time blaming China for the impact of a global pandemic is not useful. It may placate some constituents, but it doesn't solve the mess we are in. Our government and its leaders (remember it's a hoax) ignored intelligence reports warning of the virus back in late 2019. Funding cuts in public health for years, ignoring pandemic plans in place from the Bush years, tribal politics, and a collective hubris that America is inherently separate and protected from what goes on around the planet got us to this point. It's way past time to be blaming and time to put our "big girl panties" on ... own that we are also responsible for the catastrophe we are in and start realizing that we need to make serious changes in how we set, fund and implement policies and programs in this country. I expect leadership from my senator, not childish blaming. Do better!
Katherine Hoelscher
Aiken