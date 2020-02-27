On Saturday, Feb 15, at about 2 p.m. I had a troubling encounter with a black unmarked Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicle.
Needing to talk to a highway patrolman about a traffic issue in my neighborhood and knowing to not waste my time calling their administrative phone number, I encountered the above vehicle on Citadel Drive. I tried to flag him down. He zoomed by ignoring me. Having been a fire professional at Aiken Department of Public Safety and SRSFD I can definitely flag down an approaching vehicle.
I shadowed the Charger to Outaways Road and flagged him down again. He turned around spinning his tires in the sand and stopped even with my vehicle.
Partially lowering his totally blacked out front window he glared at me. I asked if he was a highway patrolman. He replied haughtily and arrogantly “I am not."
He did not inquire if I needed help or offer to use his police type radio to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office or another agency, or even his cellphone. He was Caucasian, very dark hair, and, according to my wife unkempt. His demeanor conveyed that he was upset I had disturbed him and he was totally unconcerned with why I was asking for help. As he pulled away I noticed that the Charger has a distinctive aerodynamic wing on the trunk.
I reported this event to the on-duty lieutenants at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken Public Safety. Both lieutenants were courteous and respectful of my call. Both lieutenants stated that their agencies do not have this particular type of black charger. Real police agency budgets generally preclude aerodynamic wings. I understand that both agencies are now on the lookout for this hopped up Charger. I am also pretty sure that it does not belong to SLED. They are courteous and respectful of the public, too.
So, if you see this black Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicle be aware that it is neither Highway Patrol, ADPS nor ACSO and probably is not SLED.
Jim Kelly
Aiken