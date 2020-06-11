Rules for walking, riding a bike, driving a car, going to school, going to work, which neighborhoods you can and cannot walk around, which playground, where to shop, how to act when you shop, and always, always be polite and respectful. These are the rules most black children start to learn by the age of 6. It’s the Suit of armor.
You wear the suit of armor every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and if you are lucky you survive another day. You must adjust and maintain this armor every day. It is heavy and exhausting and some days you wish you could go out without it and enjoy the lightness and freedom of being human, but you know it is a luxury you cannot afford because even with the suit of armor the odds of you surviving another day are slim and none.
Black in America.
Johanna Smith
Aiken