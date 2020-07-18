During the days of the pandemic, one could not imagine the joy my wife Judy and I experience each day we are privileged to watch the birds splash around in our birdbath. With each year we have watched more and more birds we've never observed before.
The bath is only a few feet removed from a metal pole with two bird feeders hanging. In the early days only a few bird bathed because only a few species were eating the cheaper seed from our feeders.
Nowadays, we have a multitude of different kinds of birds. And, yes, in almost all cases, it's the male who exhibits the finest color. It would be a toss up with the towhees, however, as we choose the female with her brownish/orange color over the male with his wonderful black/orange plume.
The beloved bluebirds have always delighted us with choosing to alight upon our birdbath and happily bathe and show off their exquisite blue shades. There have been times we've had up to four bluebirds bathing together. A juvenile bluebird flew in with her parents this week. We've always felt so special that they would honor us with their presence when we know our seed is not to their liking.
This spring a female cardinal has delighted us daily by bathing. Once in awhile, her mate will follow her.
This has been the second spring the beautiful blue grosbeak has enjoyed eating, and occasionally, bathing.
Tufted titmice have appeared and enjoyed dining and swimming in our seemingly, attractive pool.
I had read that the water level in one's birdbath should not exceed an inch or slightly more, so that smaller birds may bathe. Judy talked me into increasing the depth to just about completely fill the bath. Immediately, many more birds flew in to bathe.
Now, the larger brown thrush could splash around and enjoy his bath. In fact, he was the first we observed this morning while eating breakfast. We have a “bird's eye” view of all the frolicking from our kitchen window.
Another larger bird who visits now and then is the blue jay.
We enjoy watching the chickadees, and even the comparatively small wren will splash around in the now three inch deep bath. I was shocked upon viewing this.
A male towhee and his mate flew in one day this week. We hadn't seen the towhees all spring until then.
Usually, the mischievous cowbirds will invade in numbers and take over the feeders. I haven't observed one bathing yet, nor have many flown in to dine.
To round up our observations this spring and young summer, we have enjoyed watching the red finch dine but haven't watched it bathe yet.
We are morally and spiritually uplifted each day our Lord has allowed us life and breath. To watch these beautiful and magnificent creatures of His is very special and heart-lifting.
Ray Willis
Aiken