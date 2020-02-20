My friends, we are at war. Of the many weapons used against us, germ or biological warfare are real.
Sun Tzu, in "The Art of War," said, "All warfare is based on deception."
It is a well known fact that most of the countries of the world have biological warfare research laboratories. The current Wuhan coronavirus outbreak can be traced back to agents of the Chinese Biological Warfare Program who stole this virus from a Canadian Lab. Other Chinese agents were caught smuggling viruses from Harvard University. Dr. Charles Lieber, age 60, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, was charged by the U.S.Department of Justice for making false statements. He was also being paid by the Chinese government.
In a recent interview by Geopolitics & Empire, Dr. Francis Boyle, who is a professor of international law and who drafted the "Biological Weapons Act of 1989," says, “The 2019 Wuhan coronavirus is a biological warfare weapon, and that the Wuhan Bio Safety Lab-4 appears to be the source." He went on to say,"The World Health Organization approved and is aware of its purposes."
A worldwide virus pandemic would greatly reduce the earth's population. What a coincidence. It just so happens that the first commandment of the Georgia Guidestones is to maintain humanity under 500,000,000, in perpetual balance with nature. Along with the loss of lives, we could expect martial law with limited criticism of the state, a limit to our travel and loss of freedom to assembly.
Please don't take my word for it. Check it out for yourself.
For a deeper understanding and to verify the visit:
3. Geopolitics&Empire.com
4. NeedtoKnow.news
5. The Georgia Guidestones
Andy Windham
Wagener