With news of evictions starting and the resultant increase of homelessness, one wonders which of our “brilliant” minds in Washington came up with the arbitrary date of May 15 when all the still-unemployed occupants could magically start paying current and arrears rentals.
Aiken County has already evicted over 100 families since May 15. Added to this number statewide and nationwide the totals must be staggering.
True leadership would have encouraged cancellation of rental, mortgage and utility bills for this brief emergency pandemic crisis. The moratorium put in place merely called for delayed payments. There is never and opportunity for the poor to play “catch-up” unless they win the lottery.
Wise and caring governments have in place safety nets for downtimes in employment where by jobs are kepts and wages susidized through a government-employer plan (with appropriate caps, of course) but as I say that’s how wise and caring governments are handling this crisis.
Maxine H. Dexter
Aiken