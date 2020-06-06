June 9 is the Republican Primary. We hope you plan to vote.
We are endorsing Bill Weeks for solicitor for the Second Circuit and ask you to consider supporting him.
Bill is a native son of Aiken County, having spent his youth in Beech Island and Jackson. He and his family reside in Aiken. He has a number of relatives in North Augusta and is a grandson of one of our past public servants, long time Police Chief O. Thornton Weeks.
Bill completed his undergraduate studies at USC Aiken, distinguishing himself as a Pacers basketball standout, earning the Hall of Fame distinction. After completing his law degree at the University of South Carolina and a brief stint as a law clerk, he returned home to Aiken County where he has had notable success as a trial attorney. His 39-year career includes 25 years as deputy solicitor under three solicitors, Harte, Morgan and Thurmond. As senior deputy solicitor, Bill prosecutes complex and violent felonies. He has tried many cases, gained thousands of guilty pleas and supervised the running of hundreds of terms of Circuit Court. He has an interest in mentoring new prosecutors and has been a leader in the S.C. Prosecutors Boot Camp since its inception. Bill was recognized with the Earnest F. Hollings Award for Excellence in State Prosecution.
Bill Weeks is well respected by the local and state bar. He not only has a wealth of knowledge of legal process and criminal law, he has earned the high regard of fellow practitioners in his personal dealings with them. His honesty and integrity are unquestioned. Probably the biggest compliment any attorney can pay a fellow lawyer is to know that when he tells you he will do something, you can count on his doing it. Bill's word is his bond.
Because of his wealth of experience and because we know of his fine character, we will cast our vote for Bill Weeks for solicitor. He is a proven leader who is dedicated to protecting families and citizens and who supports the legal community and law enforcement in keeping our county safe.
Please register for absentee voting or be at the polls on June 9 to cast your vote.
Angela and Bill Burkhalter
North Augusta