Listening and reading about the faults of ex-Vice President Joe Biden and the reasons and reasons he could never be elected president makes me suspicous that Mr. Biden is willingly being set-up. I believe he is being used as a placeholder for the true Democratic candidate who I think could be Michelle Obama. She fits everything the Democratic Party needs to win.
Michelle Obama is the popular wife of a past president. She satisfies the call for a woman president and she is Black, another plus.
Mr. Biden, in my opinion, is just a stand-in for Michelle Obama who can stand-up to the upcoming debates with President Trump that Mr. Biden can't handle. With Michelle Obama as the Democratic candidate, perhaps the rioting and disorder will have a planned reason to stop before election time.
Sounds logical to me.
John Martone
Aiken