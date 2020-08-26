Where are today’s statesmen or stateswomen who will take stands based on principle, on conscience, with wisdom and courage regardless of partisanship, leaders who will speak up for what is right even if doing so may cost them the political seats in which they serve?
There are some among us who believe, or profess to believe, that they can separate their political stands from what their consciences or morals guide them to do. However, they are hopelessly trying to fool themselves into believing what is clearly wrong is somehow magically right, thereby rationalizing their unprincipled decisions. Such “self-deception” is impossible for anyone with a conscience. How can they face the reflections they see in their mirrors or put their heads on their pillows at night knowing that they “sold out” themselves?
On Aug. 13, Joe Biden urged governors of all 50 states to mandate mask-wearing for at least three months in hopes of possibly saving 40,000 lives. But this request was far from the first time Biden has spoken up. As early as October 2019, he tweeted that Trump was not prepared for a pandemic. Then, on Jan. 21, at a meeting with Black community leaders, he said, “We have a problem. A pandemic is on the way.” That was the same day that the virus arrived on our shores in Washington state. On Jan. 22, Trump said, “We have it totally under control.”
On Jan. 27, Biden penned an op-ed in USA Today, warning that the coronavirus was coming and that we should prepare for it. On Jan. 31, Trump issued travel restrictions by any non-citizens from China. Yet, as late as Feb. 28 at his Charleston rally, Trump said the Democrats “…tried the impeachment hoax. And this is their new hoax.”
Despite deaths in excess of 170,000, Trump continues to advocate for more openings in hope of saving the economy with more commerce. The risks to Americans of all ages involved in those openings seem irrelevant to the president.
Obviously, presidential leadership has been absent throughout unless one considers the plethora of bad advice he has spewed as leadership. On April 16, the very day that the government launched its three-phased guidelines for Opening Up America Again, the president tweeted that night that Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota should be “liberated” from being locked down although they had not even completed Phase One. He has flouted his own guidelines, silenced critics, overruled or ignored the CDC, and disregarded scientists, doctors and experts.
And now, the depth of his treachery has reached a new and unimaginable low by using the U.S. Postal Service to deprive us of a fair election by interfering with a most sacred right: the vote. Abusing the USPS to do his dirty work , he has lost any scintilla of principle, conscience, fairness or decency he might have had left.
Is this leadership when compared with any advice Joe Biden has given us? If so, I too have been fooled. There are none so blind as they who will not see.
Michael Naples
Aiken