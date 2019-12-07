Dr. Kristin Beard is the best choice for Aiken County Public School District 8. Not only has she worked as an educator at Clemson, but she also spent years tutoring high school students on military bases. Her background as both and educator and a scientist means that she will use the best available data in her decision making. She will focus on forward-looking policy to help Aiken schools move past the events of the this year.
She will do what is right, not what is politically expedient. We can count on her to be open and transparent about what is going on and why she made the decisions she did. Dr. Beard represents the future of our community. She has a young, special needs child educated in our public schools. Her experience as a special needs mom enables her to understand how critical it is to meet the development needs of all children in and out of the classroom.
We can count on her to fight for fairness and equality in the application of discipline policies for all students, regardless of race, socioeconomic status and abilities. Please vote for Dr. Kristin Beard on Dec. 10.
Elise Fox
Aiken