As a teacher in Aiken County, I know how important leadership is in our school system. Over these past weeks, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming school board election. I appreciate Dr. Beard’s honest, pragmatic, and hopeful insight into our school's problems and needs. Her willingness to really dig into the issues and seek out research and data backed solutions that aren’t swayed by political expediency sets her far apart from the other candidates. Because of this, I am writing today to express my support for Dr. Kristin Beard and my intention both to vote for her in the upcoming elections and to spread word to others of the value of her policies and abilities.
Her priorities are to expand the Community Eligibility Program to ensure that all students have access to breakfast and lunch, to make developmentally appropriate decisions on recess and physical education policies, and to increase the number of mental health professionals to meet the needs of our students.
This is an important moment in Aiken County. It is critical that we fill the school board with knowledgeable, practical and forward thinking individuals to ensure that the students in Aiken County truly reach their potential.
Angela Drake
Aiken