As a former law enforcement officer I’ve run into just about every type of criminal you can imagine with the exception of cyber criminals, which came long after my career.
Acting like the proverbial Town Crier, I want to make people aware of a situation that recently happened to me.
I was having difficulty with my computer speed being very slow. AT&T is my internet provider so I called them to ask for help. After a couple of days of spending hours on the phone getting nowhere, I received a call from a guy who said he was a supervisor for AT&T in Texas and heard I was having problems. I said I just put in a written complaint stating that I was treated badly. He said he would handle the problem.
Looking at my phone's caller I.D. it said, “Unknown Name” with his number. When I question him he said he was using his phone. I thought that was odd but I let down my guard considering he had my number and was aware of the runaround I had been getting.
He asked if he could take control of my computer remotely to make changes to upgrade the speed. I watched him us an I.D. number to log on. Then he said he wanted me to step away from the screen. I said why, is it going to blow up? He said it was for security reasons. I was also told if it didn’t work he would send out a technician.
When he was done, he said turn off the machine and wait a half an hour and call him back, which I did. I got a recording with a woman’s voice saying to leave a message. I called a second time a little later after I saw no change in the speed and got the same message, that’s when I called AT&T to ask about the call. I was told nothing was in their system.
To use an I.D. code to have access to AT&T’s network and complaint files shows a very sophisticated criminal. I immediately changed my online bank records and credit cards. I also filed a complaint with the FCC and AT&T’s investigators. The bottom line is, if you don’t see your carrier’s company name on the I.D. and don’t know who you are dealing with hang up and call your company so you don’t end up being conned like me.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville