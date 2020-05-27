During this difficult time, it has become abundantly clear that spending time outside in nature is essential to my physical and mental well-being. And I know many folks in our community feel the same way.
There is no better time than now to protect the natural spaces we depend on for our health and happiness. Living in Aiken County, we have an endless supply of ponds, lakes and rivers to cast a line, enjoy the weather and take home your day’s catch to enjoy as a family. When your backyard is made up of all the beauty that South Carolina has to offer, you tend to spend a lot of time enjoying the outdoors and taking advantage of the natural food supply.
I am incredibly thankful to be able to do this, particularly during this time of social distancing, and encourage my friends and neighbors to do the same. Our outdoor spaces, parks and wildlife areas offer one of the only escapes for families stuck inside. Not only does nature have a calming effect, but it also provides us with clean drinking water, clean air and healthy food supplies that our community relies on.
After all of the comfort and bounty I have found in South Carolina’s outdoor spaces, I want to ensure that future generations are able to do the same. That is why I believe Sen. Vince Sheheen’s vision of protecting 30% of our land and water in the next decade, is exactly where we need to be.
Evan Mikula
Aiken