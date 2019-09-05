About three years ago my wife was diagnosed with a neurological disease caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the brain which control movement of a hand, arm or leg. It is slowly progressive and there is no cure.
At first we used had home health care provided by Medicare for a specific length of time. Once this expired, we were able to get grants, which helped to pay for home care therapy.
We got a grant in 2017 and one in 2018, which helped me and paid some of the costs for part-time service.
During this time, we used three different agencies and by December 2018 I got my wife into an assisted living home where she still resides. Two of the agencies we used were fine, but the third was a disaster.
This particular agency had a caregiver who stole a check from my checkbook and my wife’s diamond ring from her jewelry box. The next day I received a call from a bank in Augusta to tell me they had my missing check and thought it had been stolen. They also said they thought lady who tried to cash it had forged my name.
The caregiver has since been arrested and jailed in Augusta. After posting bond, she was transferred to the jail in Aiken where she will be charged with grand larceny as this is where the theft occurred.
She should be called to trial sometime this month and will await trial.
If you or someone you know is looking for a home care agency, do you’re your homework. Are they bonded? Are their caregivers bonded? Do they have a good reputation? Will they provide references or referrals?
Once you have made your selection and before you admit them into your home, hid all your valuables in a safe or some place safe and keep your checkbook hidden.
Unfortunately, I didn’t do these things. Who knows if the ring will be recovered? Not everyone in this world is trustworthy.
At least the check was not cashed.
Richard Lasure
Aiken